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사암침, 사암침법 - 녹내장 치료방법 - 비과학적 양의학 127
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75 views • March 02, 2021
사암침법의 황제인 정통사암침으로써 명의를 배출하는 정통사암오행침구학회에서 녹내장 치료 방법을 공개한다.
녹내장도 간이 건강하지 못하다는 뜻이다.
명의가 되기 위해서는 훌륭한 스승을 만나야 한다.
매달 마지막 토요일 오후 두 시, 정통사암침 소개 설명회 - 예약 필수
질병치료 백과사전 170호
자세히:
https://ochim.com/사암침-사암침법-녹내장-치료방법-비과학적-양의학127/
http://bit.ly/3srW9gL
http://bit.ly/사암침-사암침법-녹내장-치료방법-비과학적-양의학127
녹내장도 간이 건강하지 못하다는 뜻이다.
명의가 되기 위해서는 훌륭한 스승을 만나야 한다.
매달 마지막 토요일 오후 두 시, 정통사암침 소개 설명회 - 예약 필수
질병치료 백과사전 170호
자세히:
https://ochim.com/사암침-사암침법-녹내장-치료방법-비과학적-양의학127/
http://bit.ly/3srW9gL
http://bit.ly/사암침-사암침법-녹내장-치료방법-비과학적-양의학127
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