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TASA - Aug 23, 2021 - 3) There are 3 different Governments Operating in our Country - Justice Anna Webinar
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50 views • August 30, 2021
We've got 3 kind of citizenship as well. 1) Municipal government manged by the Pope held by District of Columbia, 2) Territorial government manged by the Queen and Major of London held by the Pentagon, and 3) Our government, The Untied States of America Un-incorporated government. Our Un-incorporated government in session since almost 3 years, and that's your government you need to join. The reconstructing process of our government is becoming more obvious to people, hence they are coming forward and willing to help what has been destroyed since 1850. Our Federation is our instrumentality at the international level, therefore, we have our voice at the International level. Our effort preserved the assets of our country. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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