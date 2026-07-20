Can AI Be Kept Under Human Control? An interview with Zach Vorhies

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As AI capabilities continue to advance, one question remains: can humanity maintain control? This discussion explores AI alignment, regulation, and whether powerful systems can remain tools that serve people instead of replacing human decision-making.
#AI #ArtificialIntelligence #AIAlignment #Technology #Future #Innovation
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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