EP 2534-6PM AZ ELECTION FRAUD CONFIRMED!  BIDEN MUST LEAVE IMMEDIATELY  

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Audit expert Doug Logan noted that the auditors reported that there were 74,000 ballots that were received and included in the 2020 Election in Maricopa County that were never mailed out.
Logan reported this along with other issues already identified per their work.
74,243 mail-in ballots found where there is NO clear record of them ever being sent!
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18241
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