NWO: Japan warns hearts of 6 billion COVID-19 vaccinated people are 'set to explode'

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to The People’s Voice (https:thepeoplesvoice.tv)





A stern warning from the Japanese government on how the hearts of 6 BILLION vaxxed people are ‘set to explode’.



Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington