[PRE-STREAM] Rose/Icke 7: The Trap 👉 Watch NOW at freedomplatform.tv 🔴

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Streamed live 23 hours ago Watch this episode on the Digital Freedom Platform at 5pm UK time (12pm EST, 9am PST): https://freedomplatform.tv/icke Buy Shares in London Real! Capital at risk. https://londonreal.tv/invest-ytd Biden to Replace US Dollar?! https://londonreal.tv/bidenbucks Watch the full interview for free at https://londonreal.tv/episodes The Business Accelerator is BACK! https://londonreal.tv/biz Join my Crypto & DeFi Academy: https://londonreal.tv/defi-ytd SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE: http://bit.ly/SubscribeToLondonReal ️ FREE FULL EPISODES: https://londonreal.tv/episodes Rose/Icke 7: The Trap: What it is, how it works and how we escape its illusions. #DeFi #Crypto #LondonReal #BrianRose #Cryptocurrency #Bitcoin #Ethereum #LondonRealAcademy #LondonRealTV #DavidIcke #RoseIcke7 #TheTrap LATEST EPISODE: https://londonreal.link/latest - DISCLAIMER: Content on this channel references an opinion and is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for investment advice.Show less