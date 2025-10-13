The 4 walls connected by the Chief Cornerstone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #87; Looking into the fourth day of creation from Genesis 1, we see the significance of the number four concerning structure and time periods in scripture. Jesus Christ is the Chief Cornerstone of the whole structure we can see within the history of the dispensations of humanity. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks