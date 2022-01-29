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Unmasking Money Magick - The Canaanites, Phoenicians - Current Evil Elites - ROBERT SEPEHR, 012422
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132 views • January 29, 2022
Thanks and gratitude that I share this video from the great anthologist, Robert Sepehr on YouTube. Please support him so he can continue to make these videos, so I can keep sharing them.
Robert Sepehr is an anthropologist and author
(books also available through other book outlets)
http://amazon.com/Robert-Sepehr/e/B00...
A Titanic story about the Federal Reserve Bank
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juOhN...
Ancient Giants, Rituals, and Elite of Jekyll Island
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UIpd...
The Red Empire of the Ancient World
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZqjh...
Robert Sepehr Links
https://linktr.ee/RobertSepehr
Thank you for supporting Atlantean Gardens
https://www.patreon.com/AtlanteanGardens
Robert Sepehr is an anthropologist and author
(books also available through other book outlets)
http://amazon.com/Robert-Sepehr/e/B00...
A Titanic story about the Federal Reserve Bank
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juOhN...
Ancient Giants, Rituals, and Elite of Jekyll Island
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UIpd...
The Red Empire of the Ancient World
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZqjh...
Robert Sepehr Links
https://linktr.ee/RobertSepehr
Thank you for supporting Atlantean Gardens
https://www.patreon.com/AtlanteanGardens
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