The Stanford Prison Experiment : Mind Control - Obedience

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Dr. Zimbardo takes us through the Stanford Prison Experiment, in which healthy college students are transformed into unstable prisoners and brutal prison guards within days by the power of the situation in which they found themselves.
Further Info:
https://www.wakingtimes.com/3-ways-human-psychology-is-being-exploited-to-create-an-obedient-self-policing-society/
https://www.prisonexp.org/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPO6BrFTsWM
The Cult Education Institute