Avoid The NPC's. And Unplug From The System While There Is Still Time.
120 views • 1 day ago

Cultural revolution NPC's and the elites-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/115203176193252611/media/1 Michael Yon, the kirk psy op-https://michaelyon.substack.com/p/charlie-kirk-off-the-plantation-candace  What happens to dissident voices in commie regimes (horrifying)-https://gab.com/NeonRevolt/posts/115204292970026932/media/1  Michael Yon video on the kirk psyop MUST WATCH-https://www.brighteon.com/ea54e359-2dec-433d-a24e-01d943e0345d  The Kirk psyop BLACK PILL VERSION-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zMEL2YMOPdY  What's coming to America (we are already there)-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WRIKTQ6ovU https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2025/09/13/freikorps-v2-0/  Overall, whether Kirk was really assassinated isn't the point.  Leftists want us dead, period.  Nevertheless, the real enemy is The System.  The System is The Enemy.  Why you should be working out-https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/d0/dd/c3/d0ddc3ec0839db0a4286d85f20f99685.mp4  Men throwing hand signals showing the "glow"-https://www.barnhardt.biz/2025/09/12/the-two-men-behind-kirk-throwing-hand-signals-were-positively-glowing/

