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TYRANNICAL TWITTER FACT-CHECK PRES TRUMP & NEVER THE LEFT
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3 views • May 28, 2020
So now Twitter is taking orders from the Liberal media and the Liberal media is taking orders from the Democrats and the Democrats are taking orders from the Globalist and the Globalists are taking orders from Satan. Need I say more?
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