Dr Jane Rudy: Military Base Jab Vial Photos Emerge: On Base Images Of “Comirnity”

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One of the central arguments from military servicemen who are resisting the Biden regime’s forced vaccination agenda has hinged on what, exactly, Chairman Biden has the legal authority to mandate.
Under current federal law, the president can only mandate a vaccine for soldiers if it is approved by the FDA. Otherwise, he needs to provide a special emergency waiver to ignore informed consent laws, something Biden has never done.