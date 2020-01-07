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Form Ranks - Medieval Cigar Box Guitar
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16 views • January 07, 2020
Here's a cigar box guitar song I came up with on the fly. It had a medieval sound to it so I added some medieval drums to it via my Roland handsonic. Later on I included my Irish Bouzouki to finish out the song.
The overall feel reminds me of two armies lining up in formation getting ready to fight.
Thanks for listening :-)
The overall feel reminds me of two armies lining up in formation getting ready to fight.
Thanks for listening :-)
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