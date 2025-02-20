BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr holding medical journals accountable
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
330 followers
0
163 views • 2 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )


Clay Clark: You put out a video from Robert F Kennedy, Jr, who, again, wrote the forward for your book, Plague of Corruption. I'd love to get your response to it. So here we go.

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy, Jr: They are presenting themselves to medical professionals as an arbiter of truth and as a neutral referee and a reliable referee of the truth, and they know that those medical professionals are relying on journal articles to treat patients, that if they tell a lie, if they're committing fraud, that they can injure and kill people. They know that they have a duty, they knowingly violate that duty of care. And so, you know, I believe they can be prosecuted, and not only can they be prosecuted for those injuries, but they can be prosecuted on the racketeering statutes or promoting fraud. I'm going to do that as soon as I get in there, and I'm going to bring them all in, to bring the editors and the owners in, you know, a lot of them are owned by giant companies like Elsevier, 1000s, to bring them in and say, you know, we're going to prosecute you under racketeering statutes, criminal, criminal statutes and civil statutes, unless you come up with a plan to show us how you're going to start publishing real science, and rather than paid for science, phony science.

Clay Clark: Dr Judy, why did you feel led to post that video clip?


02/12/2025 - ThriveTimeShow with Clay Clark

https://rumble.com/v6k1zs1-dr.-judy-mikovits-these-systems-might-escape-control.-.html


Plague Of Corruption:

- Print: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/plague-of-corruption-by-judy-mikovits-and-kent-heckenlively.html

- Audio: https://www.audible.com/pd/Plague-of-Corruption-Audiobook/1645552349

healthnewscorruptiontruthhhsrfk jrmikovitsrobert kennedy jrjournalsclay clark
