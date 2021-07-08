EP 2509-6PM JOHN McAFEE HAD A SUICIDE NOTE IN HI POCKET...WAS IT WRITTEN BY HILLARY CLINTON? 

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Authorities in Spain are conducting an autopsy on McAfee’s body but have said that everything at the scene in his cell indicated that the 75-year-old killed himself. An official source familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press that a suicide note had been found in McAfee’s pocket. The source, who was not authorized to speak about an ongoing judicial inquiry, refused to comment on the content of the note. McAfee’s Spanish lawyer, Javier Villalba, said that the family had not been informed by authorities about the note. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18074
Special Guest:
Craig Rucker is the president and co-founder of CFACT, a Washington DC based non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for free market solutions to environmental and societal problems since 1985. For over 30 years, Craig has provided expertise to a wide range of government, academic, media, and industry forums. https://www.cfact.org/
Jeremy Brown is a proud father of 5 beautiful daughters. He served 20 years in the US Army Special Operations Community; 3 years with the 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment and 17 years as a Special Forces "Green Beret". In 2012 he retired as a Master Sergeant and decorated Combat Veteran. After retirement, he built a successful small business and in 2019 ran for US Congress in Tampa, FL. Now he is honoring his Oath by continuing the fight against this Nation's enemies, both foreign and domestic. https://givesendgo.com/CombatVetsVWaPo https://www.justanotherchannel.co
‘Beat Big Tech: Join Pete Santilli's Telegram Channel(s) Click here >>> Main Show Channel Fan Chat
📡We’ve joined the global revolution in encrypted communications technology - Decentralize Your Digital Life With CLEAR: http://ClearWithPete.com
Join our team of influencers! This is a ground-floor opportunity to build a small business in the most exciting industry in the world: ClearUnited http://ClearWithPete.com/join
🔴Save $50 On A 4-Week Emergency Food Supply: http://PrePareWithPete.com
🚨HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD ▶▶▶▶ https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨DON’T LET SILICON VALLEY DISCONNECT YOU FROM US!! GET ON OUR FREE TEXT ALERT SYSTEM: Text “SBN” to 74121 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channels https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips 🚨🚨 🚨- (BEST LIVE STREAM & CHAT IS ON DLive: https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli )
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU!
🚨Donate Via Paypal: http://paypal.me/petesantilli
🚨PLEASE DONATE BY MAIL: Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli - P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
🚨Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080