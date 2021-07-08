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EP 2509-6PM JOHN McAFEE HAD A SUICIDE NOTE IN HI POCKET...WAS IT WRITTEN BY HILLARY CLINTON?
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30 views • July 08, 2021
EP 2509-6PM JOHN McAFEE HAD A SUICIDE NOTE IN HI POCKET...WAS IT WRITTEN BY HILLARY CLINTON? 
 
 
Authorities in Spain are conducting an autopsy on McAfee’s body but have said that everything at the scene in his cell indicated that the 75-year-old killed himself. An official source familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press that a suicide note had been found in McAfee’s pocket. The source, who was not authorized to speak about an ongoing judicial inquiry, refused to comment on the content of the note.  McAfee’s Spanish lawyer, Javier Villalba, said that the family had not been informed by authorities about the note.   https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18074 
 
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Craig Rucker is the president and co-founder of CFACT, a Washington DC based non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for free market solutions to environmental and societal problems since 1985. For over 30 years, Craig has provided expertise to a wide range of government, academic, media, and industry forums. https://www.cfact.org/
 
Jeremy Brown is a proud father of 5 beautiful daughters. He served 20 years in the US Army Special Operations Community; 3 years with the 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment and 17 years as a Special Forces "Green Beret". In 2012 he retired as a Master Sergeant and decorated Combat Veteran. After retirement, he built a successful small business and in 2019 ran for US Congress in Tampa, FL. Now he is honoring his Oath by continuing the fight against this Nation's enemies, both foreign and domestic.   https://givesendgo.com/CombatVetsVWaPo https://www.justanotherchannel.co
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