Aggressive Brain Cancers, Heart Inflammation: Doctors All Over the World Are Seeing Strange Things in the Young

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Dr. Ryan Cole, an anatomic clinical pathologist with a subspecialty in skin pathology and postgraduate Ph.D. training in immunology, has been on the frontlines exposing the fraudulent COVID narrative.
"I have seen more cancer in my young patients ever since the shots rolled out than I have ever seen in my entire career."
Read the full details on Substack: https://thevigilantfox.substack.com/p/aggressive-brain-cancers-heart-inflammation?sd=pf
To see the rest of this fantastic interview, follow the link below.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/07/the-deadly-effects-of-the-covid-vaccine-dr-ryan-cole-joins-dr-mercola-video-interview/ref/8/0