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** Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) – DOJ/DHS Election Security Agency 'FAILED TO DISCLOSE' Dominion and Smartmatic are advisers in statement about election security
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104 views • November 20, 2020
** LOOKS LIKE THE FOX GOT CAUGHT GUARDING THE HENHOUSE!
** Once again the DOJ, DHS, under AG Barr, have failed to uphold justice by allowing companies within the justice system to control the narrative, in this case the 2020 Elections.
** Dominion and other major election companies part of CISA Council that disputed election fraud
** Trump legal team demands investigation of vote machines
** DOJ DHS CISA agency 'failed to disclose' voting machine company advisers in statement about election security
Washington Examiner: by Daniel Chaitin, | November 17, 2020
- https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/lou-dobbs-dhs-agency-failed-to-disclose-voting-machine-company-advisers-in-statement-about-election-security
Fox Business host Lou Dobbs investigates the Homeland Security Department's election security agency, CISA, not being fully forthcoming in a statement defending the integrity of the 2020 election.
A statement placed on the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's website last week "failed to disclose" that voting machine companies facing allegations by President Trump and his allies of rigging the contest in favor of President-elect Joe Biden, specifically Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, were part of the groups that authored the declaration, Dobbs said on his show Tuesday.
CISA published a joint statement on its website on Thursday, which said, in bold font, "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised." It also said the election was "the most secure in American history."
"They didn’t see a conflict of interest in that for some reason," Dobbs said of DHS.
The joint statement was authored by specific members of the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council's Executive Committee and members of the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council, who were named on the page. But what Dobbs was drawing attention to is how voting machine company members of the Sector Coordinating Council, including Dominion and Smartmatic, are nowhere to be seen on the page.
They can, however, be found on CISA's charters and membership page.
Dobbs, who also noted that people with ties to Big Tech sit on the council, said his team asked Dominion and Smartmatic about their role in authoring the statement.
Smartmatic said, "They didn't have any input," according to Dobbs. The host also said Dominion didn't directly respond to that request but did share a statement titled "Setting the record straight," which stressed that the company "categorically denies false assertions about vote switching issues with our voting systems."
Dobbs chuckled as he pointed out that the first thing Dominion highlights is the statement on the CISA website. "Isn't that a little circular?" he concluded.
** CISA Charters and Members: https://www.cisa.gov/government-facilities-election-infrastructure-charters-and-membership
** Once again the DOJ, DHS, under AG Barr, have failed to uphold justice by allowing companies within the justice system to control the narrative, in this case the 2020 Elections.
** Dominion and other major election companies part of CISA Council that disputed election fraud
** Trump legal team demands investigation of vote machines
** DOJ DHS CISA agency 'failed to disclose' voting machine company advisers in statement about election security
Washington Examiner: by Daniel Chaitin, | November 17, 2020
- https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/lou-dobbs-dhs-agency-failed-to-disclose-voting-machine-company-advisers-in-statement-about-election-security
Fox Business host Lou Dobbs investigates the Homeland Security Department's election security agency, CISA, not being fully forthcoming in a statement defending the integrity of the 2020 election.
A statement placed on the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's website last week "failed to disclose" that voting machine companies facing allegations by President Trump and his allies of rigging the contest in favor of President-elect Joe Biden, specifically Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, were part of the groups that authored the declaration, Dobbs said on his show Tuesday.
CISA published a joint statement on its website on Thursday, which said, in bold font, "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised." It also said the election was "the most secure in American history."
"They didn’t see a conflict of interest in that for some reason," Dobbs said of DHS.
The joint statement was authored by specific members of the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council's Executive Committee and members of the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council, who were named on the page. But what Dobbs was drawing attention to is how voting machine company members of the Sector Coordinating Council, including Dominion and Smartmatic, are nowhere to be seen on the page.
They can, however, be found on CISA's charters and membership page.
Dobbs, who also noted that people with ties to Big Tech sit on the council, said his team asked Dominion and Smartmatic about their role in authoring the statement.
Smartmatic said, "They didn't have any input," according to Dobbs. The host also said Dominion didn't directly respond to that request but did share a statement titled "Setting the record straight," which stressed that the company "categorically denies false assertions about vote switching issues with our voting systems."
Dobbs chuckled as he pointed out that the first thing Dominion highlights is the statement on the CISA website. "Isn't that a little circular?" he concluded.
** CISA Charters and Members: https://www.cisa.gov/government-facilities-election-infrastructure-charters-and-membership
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