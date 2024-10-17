BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Praying Medic LIVE. FBI Updates Crime Stats. Feast of Weeks! B2T Show, Oct 16, 2024
Blessed To Teach
Blessed To TeachCheckmark Icon
483 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 6 months ago

Liz Caught Red Handed! Media & Kamala Exposed. PraiseNPrayer.

Fatigue? Pain? Anxiety? Exit the Old You!

https://TryExodus.com


Protect your Wealth with Gold and Silver:

https://kirkelliottphd.com/B2T

Free consultation at 720.605.3900!

7 Biblical Organic Ingredients in One!

Become a Exodus Champion Here for Free:

https://blessed2teach.com/champion


New Era of TV. Unmatched content:

http://blessed2teach.com/cue

Become an ISA for free and share your link.


A New Area of TV! Unmatched Content here:

https://TVwithRick.com

Sign up as an ISA to get free link for friends and family!


Dr. Ardis Cub Experience:

https://thedrardisshow.com/the-ardis-club-experience/

Use Promo Code B2T to save 10% off your order


Red Light Therapy Wand with Infrared!

https://qestrong.com/quantum-energy-infrared-light/

Use Coupon Code: B2T for 15% off


Natural Solutions without Big Pharma! Pain, Allergy, Keto and more:

https://qestrong.com

Use Coupon Code: B2T


Support Mike Lindell with MyPillow deals:

https://www.mypillow.com/b2t

Promo Code: B2T (up to 67% off)


Java Boost Coffee - CupAHealth

https://cupahealth.myshopify.com

25% Discount for 2 Bags. Use Code: B2T


Healing for the Ages Conference. Sign-Up here:

https://healingfortheages.com/

Use the B2T promotion code for discount


Biblical Healing Oil! Frankincense and Myrrh!

https://www.biblehealingoil.com/?p=S1eaxgWKAn

Discount with Coupon Code: B2T


Grass-Fed & Finished Freeze Dried Raw Beef!

https://griddownchowdown.com

Use Discount Code: B2T


See B2T Deals in the store here:

https://blessed2teach.com/store/

Use Code: B2T


Become a B2T Ministries Partner!

Text “give” to 833.209.2393 or click:

https://blessed2teach.com/donations


Written Prayer Request Wall

https://neighborhood.social/group/2961


Join us Backstage! Now Free for new members!

https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage

Join us 6 days a week!


Get free SHOW NOTES! Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/


Join the FREE Christian Patriot Platform!

https://neighborhood.social


#TruthNews

#ChristianPatriots

#RickB2T

#B2TNeighborhood

Keywords
trumpqanongreatawakeningdeepstatemilitarytribunals
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy