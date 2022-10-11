PFIZER: ADMITS TO THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT THAT NO STUDIES WERE DONE ON THE PREPARATION IF IT PREVENTS TRANSMISSION

At a hearing in the European Parliament and a question from the Dutch MEP Rob Roos, Pfizer director Ms. J. Small admitted that prior to the release of Pfizer's formulation no studies were conducted on whether their product stops the transmission of the virus.





Therefore, the existence of the "health certificate" is completely delegitimized, as whoever receives the preparation does not mean that he cannot transmit the virus.









PFIZER: ΠΑΡΑΔΕΧΕΤΑΙ ΣΤΟ ΕΥΡΩΚΟΙΝΟΒΟΥΛΙΟ ΟΤΙ ΔΕΝ ΕΓΙΝΑΝ ΜΕΛΕΤΕΣ ΣΤΟ ΣΚΕΥΑΣΜΑ ΑΝ ΕΜΠΟΔΙΖΕΙ ΤΗ ΜΕΤΑΔΟΣΗ

Σε ακρόαση στο Ευρωκοινοβούλιο και σε ερώτηση του Ολλανδού ευρωβουλευτή Rob

Roos, η διευθύντρια της Pfizer κα J. Small παραδέχτηκε ότι πριν τη κυκλοφορία του σκευάσματος της Pfizer δεν πραγματοποιήθηκαν μελέτες για το αν το προϊόν τους σταματά τη μετάδοση του ιού.





Συνεπώς απονομιμοποιείται πλήρως η ύπαρξη του "υγειονομικού πιστοποιητικού" καθώς οποιος λάβει το σκεύασμα δεν σημαίνει ότι δε μπορεί να μεταδώσει τον ιό.