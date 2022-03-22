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The human race though the eyes of Satan
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93 views • March 22, 2022
From the perspective of Satan who always wears a mask, now makes you wear one. His opinion of the human race. Through our vanities and ignorance of higher things than materialism. Toys with us like playthings on a chessboard. Do you not see at this very moment how easily and quickly the world was turned into a clown world with nonjob's ruling the planet?
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