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https://gnews.org/post/p1kdt1529
9/12/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The CCP has started to prohibit the outflow of foreign capital. The CCP’s economy is collapsing way faster than expected such that many of the CCP government agencies, including the Political and Legal Affairs Commission, can't even pay their salaries