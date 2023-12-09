Firstpost - Vantage with Palki Sharma





Why America's Support for Netanyahu's War Against Hamas is Slipping | Vantage with Palki Sharma





The US has called out Israel for "gaps" in its intent to protect Gaza civilians amidst Netanyahu's battle against Hamas.





Since Israel-Hamas' war began in October, America has shown complete support for Israel.





However, as the battle enters its third month, Washington now seems to be at odds with Tel Aviv.





What is the reason behind this change? Is it goodwill or a strategic turn?





Palki Sharma tells you on Vantage.





