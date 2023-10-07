Create New Account
Due To The Failure Of Covid And Climate Change, The Next Step Is To Make Water Scarce
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3281 Subscribers
156 views
Published Yesterday

MIRRORED from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bw0gjFxu_w&ab_channel=WorldEconomicForum

Aug 24, 2022

World Economic Forum "agenda contributor", Mariana Mazzucato: Our attempt to vaccinate the entire planet failed, "climate change" is "too abstract" for people to understand, but the coming water crisis is something that everyone will get on board with.

Keywords
climate changewefcovidwater scarce

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket