Due To The Failure Of Covid And Climate Change, The Next Step Is To Make Water Scarce

World Economic Forum "agenda contributor", Mariana
Mazzucato: Our attempt to vaccinate the entire planet failed, "climate
change" is "too abstract" for people to understand, but the
coming water crisis is something that everyone will get on board with.
