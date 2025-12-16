Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 16 December 2025

🪖 The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of one mechanised brigade of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades near Novaya Sech, Kondratovka, and Miropolye (Sumy region).

🔥 In Kharkov direction, units of three mechanised brigades of the AFU, one territorial defence brigade, and one national guard brigade have been hit near Pershotravnevoye, Baranovka, Nesternoye, the Volchanskiye Huthora, and the Primorskoye (Kharkov region).

▪️ The enemy has lost over 250 troops, one Grad MLRS, one artillery gun, 23 motor vehicles, one Israel-made radar station, one electronic warfare station, and three materiel depots.

🚩 As a result of resolute actions, units of the Zapad Group of Forces liberated Novoplatonovka in Kharkov region.

💥 Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the AFU, one territorial defence brigade, and one national guard brigade near Blagodatovka, Podoly, Shiykovka, Glushkovka, Kupyansk-Uzlovoy (Kharkov region), and Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 220 Ukrainian troops and four armoured fighting vehicles. 18 motor vehicles, three artillery guns, one electronic warfare station, and three ammunition depots were neutralised.

📍 The Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Strikes were delivered at formations of two mechanised brigades, one infantry brigade, one airmobile brigade, one mountain assault brigades of the AFU, one marine brigade, and one national guard brigade near Mayaki, Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Stepanovka, Slavyansk, Petrovskoye, Konstantinovka, and Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy lost up to 200 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, three artillery guns, and five materiel depots.

🪖 The Tsentr Group of Forces continued to neutralise the encircled AFU formations in Vostochny and Zapadny districts of Dimitrov (Donetsk People's Republic) and liberated 120 buildings.

🎯 Russian troops continue mopping up the settlements of Svetloye and Grishino (Donetsk People's Republic) from the AFU scattered formations.

⚡️ The Group's units repelled two attacks of the 425th Skala Assault Regiment of the AFU, attempting to regain lost positions near Rodinskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Russian troops inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two infantry brigades, one assault regiment of the AFU, one marine brigade, one territorial defence brigade, and two national guard brigades have been hit close to Svetloye, Toretskoye, Belitskoye, Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novopavlovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

▪️ The enemy losses amounted to more than 505 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one Grad MLRS, nine motor vehicles, and ten artillery guns, including six Western-made ones.

↗️ The Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defence. Russian troops inflicted damage on formations of one mechanised brigade, one assault brigade, three assault regiments of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade have been hit close to Andreyevka, Velikomikhaylovka (Dnepropetrovsk region), Gulyaypole, and Kosovtsevo (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The AFU lost more than 295 troops, two tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, and two materiel depots.

💥 The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged formations of one mechanised brigade of the AFU, one territorial defence brigade, and one national guard brigade close to Orekhov, Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye region), and Otradokamenka (Kherson region).

▪️ Up to 50 troops, 19 motor vehicles, six field artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations, and three materiel depots have been neutralised.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, missile troops, and artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have inflicted damage on transport infrastructure used in the interests of the AFU, assembly workshop and storage site of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 154 areas.

🎯 Air defence systems shot down 180 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy has lost:

▫️ 669 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 103,362 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 639 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 26,562 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,633 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 31,948 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 49,167 support military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry