A lively bluegrass track led by nimble banjo picking and bright acoustic guitar, underpinned by upright bass and tight snares brushing over a snappy washboard rhythm, Fiddle adds melodic flourishes between verses, Instrumental breaks give each player a spotlight before a driving group finale





Lyrics Ricky Ricardo. Keep me back! [x3] Ricky Ricardo. Kaptn. Keep me back! [x3] Ricky Ricardo. Hey, hey, hey, hey Lucy. I'm home. Where you been? Oh, I know. You been conga dancing? Well me too. Now you got some splaining to do. This ain't about me, it's about you. Everything you sayin' ain't true. I never trust the b in apartment 23, Cause she f*cking the dude in 22. Got hands all in her gato. Hot sauce to her taco. Turned her face to Picasso. Head, this is rittatto. Boom. Baby, I went Ricky Ricardo. But you be Lucy Goosey, When you be on that bottle. Say you wanna leave me, Cause you caught me cheating. Baby, I ain't worried, worried, worried. I know. Keep me back! [x3] Ricky Ricardo. Keep me back! [x3] Ricky Ricardo. Boom. See that girl like va-va-va-va-voom. Show a naked ass like uh-ba-baboon. Watch me do my wapabaloo. Early in the morning get the cock-a-doodle-doo. They call me the captain. Two girls, four tittie bouncin'. So proud of my Johnson. That's Johnson, Johnson, and Johnson. I don't f*ck with no socks. Cold feet, I'm gon' stop. Get up off of those sheets. Unless you doin' my laundry. I am the white Tyrese. Sweet lady come talk to me. But please don't try and seduce me. Cause girl, I really love Lucy. Oh baby, I went Ricky Ricardo. But you be Lucy Goosey, When you be on that bottle. Say you wanna leave me, Cause you caught me cheating. Baby, I ain't worried, worried, worried. I know. Keep me back! [x3] Ricky Ricardo. Keep me back! [x3] Ricky Ricardo. Lucy Goosey! Hey I admit, I went a little bit too Ricky Ricardo, didn't I mamasita? But you are my flower. Sorry Lucy, I went Ricardo. I know you'll be back tomorrow. Get your whining ass out my carro. She will be back, that's mamarro. Come here mamasita. You're my floresita. Lucy-si-si-sita. Come meet your fajita. Come here mamasita. You're my floresita. Lucy-si-si-sita. Come meet your fajita. Dinner's ready! Cause I'm Ricky Ricardo. Keep me back! [x3] Ricky Ricardo. Keep me back! [x3] Ricky Ricardo. Keep me back! [x3] Ricky Ricardo. Keep me back! [x3] Ricky Ricardo. Keep me back! [x3] Ricky Ricardo. Keep me back! [x3] Ricky Ricardo.