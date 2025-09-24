© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lyrics Ricky Ricardo. Keep me back! [x3] Ricky Ricardo. Kaptn. Keep me back! [x3] Ricky Ricardo. Hey, hey, hey, hey Lucy. I'm home. Where you been? Oh, I know. You been conga dancing? Well me too. Now you got some splaining to do. This ain't about me, it's about you. Everything you sayin' ain't true. I never trust the b in apartment 23, Cause she f*cking the dude in 22. Got hands all in her gato. Hot sauce to her taco. Turned her face to Picasso. Head, this is rittatto. Boom. Baby, I went Ricky Ricardo. But you be Lucy Goosey, When you be on that bottle. Say you wanna leave me, Cause you caught me cheating. Baby, I ain't worried, worried, worried. I know. Keep me back! [x3] Ricky Ricardo. Keep me back! [x3] Ricky Ricardo. Boom. See that girl like va-va-va-va-voom. Show a naked ass like uh-ba-baboon. Watch me do my wapabaloo. Early in the morning get the cock-a-doodle-doo. They call me the captain. Two girls, four tittie bouncin'. So proud of my Johnson. That's Johnson, Johnson, and Johnson. I don't f*ck with no socks. Cold feet, I'm gon' stop. Get up off of those sheets. Unless you doin' my laundry. I am the white Tyrese. Sweet lady come talk to me. But please don't try and seduce me. Cause girl, I really love Lucy. Oh baby, I went Ricky Ricardo. But you be Lucy Goosey, When you be on that bottle. Say you wanna leave me, Cause you caught me cheating. Baby, I ain't worried, worried, worried. I know. Keep me back! [x3] Ricky Ricardo. Keep me back! [x3] Ricky Ricardo. Lucy Goosey! Hey I admit, I went a little bit too Ricky Ricardo, didn't I mamasita? But you are my flower. Sorry Lucy, I went Ricardo. I know you'll be back tomorrow. Get your whining ass out my carro. She will be back, that's mamarro. Come here mamasita. You're my floresita. Lucy-si-si-sita. Come meet your fajita. Come here mamasita. You're my floresita. Lucy-si-si-sita. Come meet your fajita. Dinner's ready! Cause I'm Ricky Ricardo. Keep me back! [x3] Ricky Ricardo. Keep me back! [x3] Ricky Ricardo. Keep me back! [x3] Ricky Ricardo. Keep me back! [x3] Ricky Ricardo. Keep me back! [x3] Ricky Ricardo. Keep me back! [x3] Ricky Ricardo.