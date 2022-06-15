Clip 13/20 The Threat to Sovereignty, Democracy, the Centralization of Power with Mike Robinson & Dr. Silvia Behrendt - Doctors for Covid Ethics Fourth Symposium (mirrored clip)

Mirrored clip from "Doctors for Covid Ethics Fourth Symposium: Freedom is the Cure" in Rumble channel UK Column at:-

https://rumble.com/v180hjf-doctors-for-covid-ethics-fourth-symposium-freedom-is-the-cure.html





Clip 13 The Threat to Sovereignty, Democracy, the Centralization of Power with Mike Robinson & Dr. Silvia Behrendt





Playlist of all clips is at:-

https://www.brighteon.com/watch/e043a6e4-b409-483d-b56f-cda09ebf064f



﻿﻿Next clip in the playlist is at:-

https://www.brighteon.com/watch/e043a6e4-b409-483d-b56f-cda09ebf064f?index=14

﻿﻿UK Column page on the event, with full event in a single video, is at:-

https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/doctors-for-covid-ethics-fourth-symposium-freedom-is-the-cure

Doctors for COVID Ethics:-

https://doctors4covidethics.org/



















