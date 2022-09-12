Create New Account
The Sane Asylum #43 - 11 September 2022 - Guest: George Hobbs The Fact Hunter
Rising Tide Media
Published 2 months ago |

Twenty one years ago the terrorist state of Israel attacked The United States of America and set in motion globalist satanic control of this once free nation. To commemorate the anniversary of 9/11, Giuseppe is joined by retired Army Master Sergeant George Hobbs www.thefacthunter.com. George served 5 tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan before waking up to the synagogue of satan control of this country.


Keywords
big pharmacorruptiondeep statecommunismpowercontrol911hidden handilluminatisatanistsukraineworld governmentscorpiointernational jewworld war elfnatural immunitygiuseppedeath jabpublic indoctrinationgeorge hobbsthe fact huntertranny child grooming

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
