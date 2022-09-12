The Sane Asylum #43 - 11 September 2022 - Guest: George Hobbs The Fact Hunter

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Twenty one years ago the terrorist state of Israel attacked The United States of America and set in motion globalist satanic control of this once free nation. To commemorate the anniversary of 9/11, Giuseppe is joined by retired Army Master Sergeant George Hobbs www.thefacthunter.com. George served 5 tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan before waking up to the synagogue of satan control of this country.