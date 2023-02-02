Ruger 10/22 Takedown Survival Kit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I bought the Ruger 10/22 takedown rifle and it comes wth its own backpack. I added a few wildreness essentials and turned it into my hunting survival kit. This would be a supplemental kit to your main BOB. The B.O.B (bugout bag) should contain the essential survival gear for shelter, water, first aid, food, fire, cooking and security.