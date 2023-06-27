Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PAY ATTENTION! FORMER WHO OFFICER WARNS AGAINST PANDEMIC TREATY (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1885 Subscribers
336 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Right2Freedom at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kD4ZQABhXATc/

Jun 26, 2023Source: www.youtube.com/watch?v=pguqtlNzt_k


The United Kingdom is holding parliamentary discussions about the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Treaty, which would hand global powers over to the WHO in shockingly broad ways. Two experts testified last week warning about this. One, Dr. David Bell, is an ex-WHO officer. They outlined how this could re-shape health policies in WHO member states in a major way. Updated drafts of the WHO Pandemic Treaty are due this summer. In the U.S., few politicians are raising alarm about this.



Keywords
vaccinewhobill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrnapandemic treaty

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket