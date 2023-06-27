PAY ATTENTION! FORMER WHO OFFICER WARNS AGAINST PANDEMIC TREATY (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Right2Freedom at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kD4ZQABhXATc/
Jun 26, 2023Source: www.youtube.com/watch?v=pguqtlNzt_k
The United Kingdom is holding parliamentary discussions about the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Treaty, which would hand global powers over to the WHO in shockingly broad ways. Two experts testified last week warning about this. One, Dr. David Bell, is an ex-WHO officer. They outlined how this could re-shape health policies in WHO member states in a major way. Updated drafts of the WHO Pandemic Treaty are due this summer. In the U.S., few politicians are raising alarm about this.
