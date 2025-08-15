BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Patriot Pulse Podcast & 2 Guys Drinking Coffee August 13, 2025
PatriotPulsePodcast
PatriotPulsePodcast
8 views • 1 day ago

This week’s show was going to be about the “unconstitutionality” of the Federal Government and specifically violating time and time again, the 9th an 10th Amendments. Then President Trump Federalized the Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department and sent in National Guard troops in an attempt to quell the violence in that city. That sent me digging into Washington DC’s Home Rule Act, the constitutionality of this move, the limitations and the implications of what this could mean for other cities run by radical leftist mayors and councils ridden by high crime rates.

 What ensued was in interesting hour-long conversation with our viewers. Check it out!

Keywords
trumpconstitutiondc home rule
