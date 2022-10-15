Glenn: Economy is like the TITANIC. Time to get on a lifeboat

Glenn Beck





Oct 14, 2022 Glenn says our economy today is like the Titanic — saving it before massive destruction is done might not be an option any longer. And, unfortunately, financial expert and author of ‘The War On Small Business,’ Carol Roth, agrees. She tells Glenn what SHE would do differently if she was running the Federal Reserve: ’I [would] slow the Titanic down so we can get people into the lifeboats.’





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITfmPcQCDKM