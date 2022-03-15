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Part of Demilitarization of Ukraine - Strikes were carried out in Kyiv on the Artem Plant, which produces air-to-air guided missiles.. 031522.
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80 views • March 15, 2022
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As part of the widespread demilitarization of Ukraine, strikes were carried out in Kyiv on the Artem plant, which produces air-to-air guided missiles, automated systems for servicing aviation weapons, anti-tank guided missiles, as well as instruments and equipment for aircraft.
As part of the widespread demilitarization of Ukraine, strikes were carried out in Kyiv on the Artem plant, which produces air-to-air guided missiles, automated systems for servicing aviation weapons, anti-tank guided missiles, as well as instruments and equipment for aircraft.
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