⁣We are Living in Plato's Allegory of the Covid - Change my mind [Shane Custom Creation]Sources used:

We are living in Plato's Allegory of the Cave - Change my Mind

https://www.roxytube.com/v/ZozWSG

Plato's Allegory of The Cave

https://youtu.be/9tD-TKkNHFE

⁣Dr.TomCowan on PLATO'S ALLEGORY OF THE CAVE

[Vaxx ruining families]

https://www.roxytube.com/v/kPS28R

This 60 minute Q&A literally blew my mind. Like 3 times. Or maybe it was one continuous explosion from the truth bombs Tom drops in a very easy way to understand. He even starts with how to make things easy to understand.

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If you think you understand

1 How Teaching/Learning works

2 How the Human Heart works (it is not a pump)

3 What a virus is

4 How the Immune System works

5 How your body handles... well anything

I would recommend a watch. These were the things that blew my mind anyway.

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