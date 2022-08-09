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We are Living in Plato's Allegory of the Covid - Change my mind [Shane Custom Creation]Sources used:
We are living in Plato's Allegory of the Cave - Change my Mind
https://www.roxytube.com/v/ZozWSG
Plato's Allegory of The Cave
https://youtu.be/9tD-TKkNHFE
Dr.TomCowan on PLATO'S ALLEGORY OF THE CAVE
[Vaxx ruining families]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/kPS28R
This 60 minute Q&A literally blew my mind. Like 3 times. Or maybe it was one continuous explosion from the truth bombs Tom drops in a very easy way to understand. He even starts with how to make things easy to understand.
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If you think you understand
1 How Teaching/Learning works
2 How the Human Heart works (it is not a pump)
3 What a virus is
4 How the Immune System works
5 How your body handles... well anything
I would recommend a watch. These were the things that blew my mind anyway.
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