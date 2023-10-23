Create New Account
Dr. Mads Gilbert describes catastrophic disaster in Gaza The Electronic Intifada (mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Electronic Intifada at:-

https://youtu.be/6cfzVdxp4Ns?si=TQabuixKZslHm2bJ

23 October 2023

The Electronic Intifada PodcastWe were joined by Dr. Mads Gilbert, the Norwegian emergency doctor who worked in Gaza during successive Israeli attacks. He spoke to us live from Cairo as he tried to join his colleagues in Gaza.


You can watch the entire broadcast here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0TAE4...


