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More tyrannical cult measures, are you ready for round two? David Icke on Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE 07/29/21
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499 views • July 31, 2021
He has been ridiculed, chastised, and censored for years, and for great reason.
We are in a time of tyranny, fear, food shortages, loss of freedom, and this was predicted by this man over 20 years ago.
Many of us believe that what is happening is normal,
that what is happening is just a part of life.
There are more revelations to come...
We are in a time of tyranny, fear, food shortages, loss of freedom, and this was predicted by this man over 20 years ago.
Many of us believe that what is happening is normal,
that what is happening is just a part of life.
There are more revelations to come...
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