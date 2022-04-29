Έκθεση-σοκ: Λειτουργικά αναλφάβητοι οι μισοί μαθητές Λυκείου!

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Στοιχεία σοκ περιλαμβάνει η έκθεση της Ανεξάρτητης Αρχής Διασφάλισης της Ποιότητας στην Πρωτοβάθμια και Δευτεροβάθμια Εκπαίδευση για τους μαθητές Λυκείου στην Ελλάδα, οι μισοί είναι λειτουργικά αναλφάβητοι!
https://education.ec.europa.eu/sites/default/files/document-library-docs/et-monitor-factsheet-2019-greece_en.pdf
https://education.ec.europa.eu/sites/default/files/document-library-docs/volume-2-2019-education-and-training-monitor-country-analysis.pdf https://www.protothema.gr/greece/article/924736/babiniotis-uparhoun-paidia-gumnasiou-pou-den-xeroun-na-diavasoun/