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Covid 19: Cutting Through the Confusion
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47 views • July 21, 2020
There are so many sources of information that differ about Covid 19 that
for most people this results in confusion, frustration and ultimately
anger. Dr. Len and Francesco have spent hundreds of hours studying the
mainstream as well as alternative medicine resources on the topic of
Covid 19. In this show they share stories and offer clarity about
recommendations from the CDC, WHO, NIH, and FDA that expose their
conflicts of interest and sometimes misguided prevention and treatment
protocols.
for most people this results in confusion, frustration and ultimately
anger. Dr. Len and Francesco have spent hundreds of hours studying the
mainstream as well as alternative medicine resources on the topic of
Covid 19. In this show they share stories and offer clarity about
recommendations from the CDC, WHO, NIH, and FDA that expose their
conflicts of interest and sometimes misguided prevention and treatment
protocols.
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