About PIP and CIP

Ye shall know the truth
105 views • 9 months ago

Paranoid Illegitimate Power and Clandestine Illegitimate Power are at the root of most evil in the world. Taking King Saul and General Joab as very known examples to start with, the film focuses then on three pieces of evidence (among many others), which demonstrate that the official 9/11 attacks narrative is not credible and that some CIP had obviously been pulling the strings. PIP and CIP are hypocritical, cynical, fanatical and amoral. On 9/11, they did not hesitate to sacrifice thousands of victims. With the covid vaccine scam, they operate at a larger scale, aiming at killing billions of people. We need to wake up and be aware that the legitimate civil power does not control them, just as King David failed to be obeyed by Joab.

new world orderworld trade centerclimate hoaxcovid scam
