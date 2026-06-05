BlackRock admits to harmful effects of AI Data Center by considering drone attacks - Tucker Carlson, clip

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BlackRock admits to harmful effects of AI by considering terror attacks — Tucker Carlson
💬 “[BlackRock CEO] Larry Fink is concerned that ordinary American citizens, as he’s just said, will use $3,000 drones to destroy these billion-dollar investments,” Carlson says.
💬 “Larry Fink knows, in fact, he’s admitting that people know this [AI] is bad for them,” he stresses. “So bad, that they might be willing to commit an act of terrorism.”