CCP Virus Vaccine Disaster Killed More Than Wars

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53499441
Summary：On October 7th in a live broadcast, Miles Guo again talked about the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus vaccine disaster. He said that the scientist in Europe had given a briefing to an institution in the past two days explaining possible consequences of the CCP virus vaccine