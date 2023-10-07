Create New Account
Klaus Schwab predicts no private cars by 2030
PJ Glassey
Published 21 hours ago

Los Angeles "told" Klaus Schwab that by 2030, no one will own a car anymore and that highways will become parks. I didn't know that could talk to people and that he was such a fan of long stringy parks. Both seem kinda weird, but maybe that's just me...

wefklaus schwabgreat resetown nothing

