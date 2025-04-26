The Tax & Money Show Episode 51 with Kevin J Johnston. Stop Getting Ripped Off By Your Boss!





THE TAX & MONEY SHOW

Every Tuesday at 9PM Eastern Time

LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca





and www.X.com/KevinTheJackal

and www.X.com/KevinJJohnstonX





🔥 Welcome to The Tax and Money Show with Canada’s #1 Tax Expert, Kevin J. Johnston! 💰📊





In this explosive episode, we’re diving deep into the shocking reality of shop owners and managers who unknowingly break the law while trying to comply with the CRA’s confusing tax codes. 🚨 Many business owners live in fear of the CRA, so much so that they commit fraud without even realizing it! We’ll be breaking down exactly how this happens and showing you how to protect yourself and your business from costly mistakes.





📢 BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION WITH KEVIN J. JOHNSTON NOW

👉 www.KevinJJohnston.com 👈





But that’s not all! We’re also exposing the crooked CRA representatives who lie to the public just to squeeze more money out of hardworking Canadians! 🏦💸 The CRA operates like a shady collection agency, using deception and intimidation tactics to scare people into paying money they don’t even owe! Kevin J. Johnston will break down these corrupt practices and show you exactly how to fight back against unjust tax claims.





📢 BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION WITH KEVIN J. JOHNSTON NOW

👉 www.KevinJJohnston.com 👈





Are your employers stealing money from you? You’d be surprised how many businesses withhold wages, benefits, or even force illegal deductions from employees without their knowledge! 🏦😡 Kevin will walk you through the warning signs and legal actions you can take to reclaim your hard-earned cash. If you’ve ever felt cheated by your boss, this segment is MUST-WATCH material!





📢 BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION WITH KEVIN J. JOHNSTON NOW

👉 www.KevinJJohnston.com 👈





And finally, let’s talk about one of the biggest lies in Canada—the idea that the CRA has the power of arrest. ❌🚔 They don’t! The Canada Revenue Agency is not a police force and has zero legal authority to detain, arrest, or intimidate you into compliance. They are nothing more than a glorified collection agency—and Kevin will show you exactly how to deal with them like one. The first 90 minutes of the show will be packed with powerful insights, followed by an interactive 30-minute Q&A where you can ask your burning tax questions LIVE! 🎤💵





📢 BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION WITH KEVIN J. JOHNSTON NOW

👉 www.KevinJJohnston.com 👈





Chris Sky has been fearless in exposing government overreach, while Kevin J. Johnston has built a reputation for helping Canadians keep more of their hard-earned money. Together, they form a dynamic duo of financial and political resistance, providing not just theories but real, actionable steps to achieving financial sovereignty. This isn’t just talk—this is a call to action for anyone who wants to take control of their financial future and break free from oppressive government policies.





BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION WITH KEVIN J. JOHNSTON NOW

www.KevinJJohnston.com





Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime episode where two of Canada’s most influential, knowledgeable, and fearless voices reveal the secrets to building wealth beyond borders. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, business owner, or just someone who wants to reclaim financial independence, this episode will give you the strategies you need. Tune in, take notes, and get ready to transform your financial future with Kevin J. Johnston and Chris Sky!





BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION WITH KEVIN J. JOHNSTON NOW

www.KevinJJohnston.com





Trending Hashtags:

#CRATax, #CanadianIncomeTax, #KevinJJohnston, #TaxHelpCanada, #CorporateTax, #IncomeTaxRefund, #CRAFraud, #WomenAndTaxes, #TaxLawCanada, #BitcoinTaxPayment, #EthereumTax, #SolanaTax, #CanadianTaxExpert, #TaxAdviceCanada, #CRAIssues, #FamilyTaxStrategy, #CryptoTaxDiscount, #FightTheCRA, #TaxConsultation, #CanadianTaxation





Delimited Hashtags:

CRATax, CanadianIncomeTax, KevinJJohnston, TaxHelpCanada, CorporateTax, IncomeTaxRefund, CRAFraud, WomenAndTaxes, TaxLawCanada, BitcoinTaxPayment, EthereumTax, SolanaTax, CanadianTaxExpert, TaxAdviceCanada, CRAIssues, FamilyTaxStrategy, CryptoTaxDiscount, FightTheCRA, TaxConsultation, CanadianTaxation