NIGHT SHADOWS 03102023 -- UN Health Treaty Leads to the MARK
NIGHT SHADOWS
Published 15 hours ago |

According to the WEF, USA white folks need to stop having children so we can be over-run with aliens and change the very nature of Babylon over to the desired fully communist/fascist police state, for it is the WHITES that are the cause of all earthly problems, you know. Then of course we also have the HEALTH TREATY sitting in the wings for a total takeover of all aspects of life coupled with the new digital currency, totally controlled by the deep state. Next will be mandates and the soon to come MANDATORY MARK SYSTEM and then who knows? Also word of bank runs as banks are in dire trouble, and all of them can steal your money because it's their money not yours....

