One block from the political persecution of Pres. Trump, illegals line up for your money!
channel image
GalacticStorm
2244 Subscribers
Shop now
49 views
Published Friday

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News - One block from the political persecution of President Trump, every day illegals, that Joe Biden has invited in, line up at the ICE office here in NYC for more of your money! Every single day, more and more of them come in. If you aren’t fed up yet you’re not paying attention!


https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1782767937096437775

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

