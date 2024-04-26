One block from the political persecution of Pres. Trump, illegals line up for your money!

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News - One block from the political persecution of President Trump, every day illegals, that Joe Biden has invited in, line up at the ICE office here in NYC for more of your money! Every single day, more and more of them come in. If you aren’t fed up yet you’re not paying attention!
