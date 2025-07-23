BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Things That Made JFK The Greatest Modern-Day President
The Kokoda Kid
20 views • 1 day ago

Today, more than ever before, we need someone like President John F. Kennedy. There are more than enough critics of President Kennedy, but nobody can deny that he put his country first, and this was possibly one of the reasons that he met his end in such a violent way.

This fascinating interview by Katie Halper with author Ken McCarthy is well worth watching and shows what a true statesman should look like.

00:00 Clip: JFK hosts lavish ceremony for President of newly independent Algeria, 1962

02:15 The Algeria Connection: Young JFK spoke against aiding France’s war crimes

04:11 What Noam Chomsky got WRONG about JFK

05:20 Kennedy “saw what was right and spoke up for it”

07:24 How JFK’s approach to the Cold War was different

08:26 JFK & RFK’s secret battle against the Israel lobby

Ken McCarthy is the author of "JFK and RFK's Secret Battle Against Zionist Extremism: The Documentary Evidence," and “John F. Kennedy Anti-Imperialist: His Character and Intentions Revealed in Five Speeches and One Telegram."


Video Source:

The Katie Halper Show

Closing Theme Music:

'Hail To The Chief' by the United States Air Force Concert Band

Video editing software using CapCut


Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

NOTE: There is no connection between The Katie Halper Show, Ken McCarthy, or CapCut and this channel.


jfkalgeriapresident john f kennedypresident john fitzgerald kennedyalgerian independence
