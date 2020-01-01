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ADL Adds "We Wuz Kangs" and "13/52" To "Hate Speech" List
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4 views • January 01, 2020
Say what? See how the ADL be trippin’ by placing internet humor and crime statistics on their increasingly ridiculous hate speech list.
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