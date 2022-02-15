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3 Emergencies 02/15/2022
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122 views • February 15, 2022
Headlines today reads "Trudeau considers invoking "Emergency Act". That means Martial Law is declared in Canada, & the United States of America Corporation will go bankrupt and implode this week. Inflation is getting out of control and therefor the Federal Reserve Bank is to hold an "Emergency Meeting".
0:00 Three Emergencies
00:30 What the Prophecies & Headlines says
03:14 CIA Collecting Data on Americans
04:29 Jets Dream - Dana Coverstone
08:28 Martial Law in Canada
09:46 US Corporation may implode this week
13:23 Boris Johnson calls Emergency Meeting
16:44 Bloodshed - Charles Turner
18:05 Society Breakdown - Food Shortage - Jason Meeks
21:27 Wall Street Barter Dream - Dana Coverstone
24:54 Intentionally Creating Food Shortages
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Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
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Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
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Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
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EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
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Promo Code: Stan
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
0:00 Three Emergencies
00:30 What the Prophecies & Headlines says
03:14 CIA Collecting Data on Americans
04:29 Jets Dream - Dana Coverstone
08:28 Martial Law in Canada
09:46 US Corporation may implode this week
13:23 Boris Johnson calls Emergency Meeting
16:44 Bloodshed - Charles Turner
18:05 Society Breakdown - Food Shortage - Jason Meeks
21:27 Wall Street Barter Dream - Dana Coverstone
24:54 Intentionally Creating Food Shortages
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:
http://www.traintheprophets.com
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog
Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/
EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
http://www.heavensharvest.com
Promo Code: Stan
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
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