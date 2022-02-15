3 Emergencies 02/15/2022

Headlines today reads "Trudeau considers invoking "Emergency Act". That means Martial Law is declared in Canada, & the United States of America Corporation will go bankrupt and implode this week. Inflation is getting out of control and therefor the Federal Reserve Bank is to hold an "Emergency Meeting".0:00 Three Emergencies00:30 What the Prophecies & Headlines says03:14 CIA Collecting Data on Americans04:29 Jets Dream - Dana Coverstone08:28 Martial Law in Canada09:46 US Corporation may implode this week13:23 Boris Johnson calls Emergency Meeting16:44 Bloodshed - Charles Turner18:05 Society Breakdown - Food Shortage - Jason Meeks21:27 Wall Street Barter Dream - Dana Coverstone24:54 Intentionally Creating Food ShortagesVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112