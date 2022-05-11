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5/10/2022 Miles Guo: Quit drinking for my mother is one of the greatest achievements in my life; all my acquaintances can hardly believe that I quit drinking and they know how challenging it is. A kleptocrat in the Zhongnan Pit used to doubt my determination of taking down the CCP but changed his mind once he learned that I quit drinking