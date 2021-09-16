© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Irrefutable proof" Graphene-Oxide inside COVID-19 mRNA "vaccines", Karen Kingston
Follow
1
Share
Report
1209 views • September 16, 2021
As of september 16,2021 these are the online locations of the documents Karen Kingston mentioned in the video, i really do not know when or if the powers that be can take down these links or change them so i give them to you now :
Karen Kingston
===============
(1)
https://patentscope.wipo.int/beta/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020160397&;tab=PCTDESCRIPTION
https://patentscope.wipo.int/beta/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020160397&;tab=PCTDESCRIPTION
https://patentscope.wipo.int/beta/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020160397&;tab=PCTDESCRIPTION
(2)
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsnano.0c04006#
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsnano.0c04006#
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsnano.0c04006#
(3)
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/WO-2020160397-A1
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/WO-2020160397-A1
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/WO-2020160397-A1
(4)
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&;rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&ved=2ahUKEwjk2J3LoITzAhXP6Z4KHdiUDoMQFnoECAIQAQ&url=https%3A%2F%2Fassets.publishing.service.gov.uk%2Fgovernment%2Fuploads%2Fsystem%2Fuploads%2Fattachment_data%2Ffile%2F997584%2FCOVID-19_mRNA_Vaccine_BNT162b2__UKPAR___PFIZER_BIONTECH_ext_of_indication_11.6.2021.pdf&usg=AOvVaw0DmdZEUSLn57Vv9mLIdph2
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&;rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&ved=2ahUKEwjk2J3LoITzAhXP6Z4KHdiUDoMQFnoECAIQAQ&url=https%3A%2F%2Fassets.publishing.service.gov.uk%2Fgovernment%2Fuploads%2Fsystem%2Fuploads%2Fattachment_data%2Ffile%2F997584%2FCOVID-19_mRNA_Vaccine_BNT162b2__UKPAR___PFIZER_BIONTECH_ext_of_indication_11.6.2021.pdf&usg=AOvVaw0DmdZEUSLn57Vv9mLIdph2
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/997584/COVID-19_mRNA_Vaccine_BNT162b2__UKPAR___PFIZER_BIONTECH_ext_of_indication_11.6.2021.pdf
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/997584/COVID-19_mRNA_Vaccine_BNT162b2__UKPAR___PFIZER_BIONTECH_ext_of_indication_11.6.2021.pdf
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/997584/COVID-19_mRNA_Vaccine_BNT162b2__UKPAR___PFIZER_BIONTECH_ext_of_indication_11.6.2021.pdf
i still can not believe we are all living in this new nazi germany world empire all over again complete with censorship and propaganda and "gas lighting" .....
these are some of the paid "fact-checkers" saying Graphene-Oxide is not in those shots :
(1)
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-grapheneoxide-vaccine/fact-check-covid-19-vaccines-do-not-contain-graphene-oxide-idUSL1N2OZ14F
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-grapheneoxide-vaccine/fact-check-covid-19-vaccines-do-not-contain-graphene-oxide-idUSL1N2OZ14F
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-grapheneoxide-vaccine/fact-check-covid-19-vaccines-do-not-contain-graphene-oxide-idUSL1N2OZ14F
(2)
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/graphene-oxide-mrna-vaccines/
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/graphene-oxide-mrna-vaccines/
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/graphene-oxide-mrna-vaccines/
(3)
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2021/07/10/graphene-oxide-in-pfizer-covid-19-vaccines-here-are-the-latest-unsupported-claims/?sh=53d2937c74d7
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2021/07/10/graphene-oxide-in-pfizer-covid-19-vaccines-here-are-the-latest-unsupported-claims/?sh=53d2937c74d7
Karen Kingston
===============
(1)
https://patentscope.wipo.int/beta/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020160397&;tab=PCTDESCRIPTION
https://patentscope.wipo.int/beta/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020160397&;tab=PCTDESCRIPTION
https://patentscope.wipo.int/beta/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020160397&;tab=PCTDESCRIPTION
(2)
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsnano.0c04006#
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsnano.0c04006#
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsnano.0c04006#
(3)
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/WO-2020160397-A1
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/WO-2020160397-A1
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/WO-2020160397-A1
(4)
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&;rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&ved=2ahUKEwjk2J3LoITzAhXP6Z4KHdiUDoMQFnoECAIQAQ&url=https%3A%2F%2Fassets.publishing.service.gov.uk%2Fgovernment%2Fuploads%2Fsystem%2Fuploads%2Fattachment_data%2Ffile%2F997584%2FCOVID-19_mRNA_Vaccine_BNT162b2__UKPAR___PFIZER_BIONTECH_ext_of_indication_11.6.2021.pdf&usg=AOvVaw0DmdZEUSLn57Vv9mLIdph2
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&;rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&ved=2ahUKEwjk2J3LoITzAhXP6Z4KHdiUDoMQFnoECAIQAQ&url=https%3A%2F%2Fassets.publishing.service.gov.uk%2Fgovernment%2Fuploads%2Fsystem%2Fuploads%2Fattachment_data%2Ffile%2F997584%2FCOVID-19_mRNA_Vaccine_BNT162b2__UKPAR___PFIZER_BIONTECH_ext_of_indication_11.6.2021.pdf&usg=AOvVaw0DmdZEUSLn57Vv9mLIdph2
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/997584/COVID-19_mRNA_Vaccine_BNT162b2__UKPAR___PFIZER_BIONTECH_ext_of_indication_11.6.2021.pdf
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/997584/COVID-19_mRNA_Vaccine_BNT162b2__UKPAR___PFIZER_BIONTECH_ext_of_indication_11.6.2021.pdf
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/997584/COVID-19_mRNA_Vaccine_BNT162b2__UKPAR___PFIZER_BIONTECH_ext_of_indication_11.6.2021.pdf
i still can not believe we are all living in this new nazi germany world empire all over again complete with censorship and propaganda and "gas lighting" .....
these are some of the paid "fact-checkers" saying Graphene-Oxide is not in those shots :
(1)
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-grapheneoxide-vaccine/fact-check-covid-19-vaccines-do-not-contain-graphene-oxide-idUSL1N2OZ14F
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-grapheneoxide-vaccine/fact-check-covid-19-vaccines-do-not-contain-graphene-oxide-idUSL1N2OZ14F
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-grapheneoxide-vaccine/fact-check-covid-19-vaccines-do-not-contain-graphene-oxide-idUSL1N2OZ14F
(2)
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/graphene-oxide-mrna-vaccines/
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/graphene-oxide-mrna-vaccines/
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/graphene-oxide-mrna-vaccines/
(3)
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2021/07/10/graphene-oxide-in-pfizer-covid-19-vaccines-here-are-the-latest-unsupported-claims/?sh=53d2937c74d7
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2021/07/10/graphene-oxide-in-pfizer-covid-19-vaccines-here-are-the-latest-unsupported-claims/?sh=53d2937c74d7
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.