Today, In southern Gaza, more than 100 Starving Palestinian People were Murdered by Israel - while Waiting for Trucks with Humanitarian Aid - and more than 700 were Injured
Published 14 hours ago

In southern Gaza, more than 100 people were killed while waiting for trucks with humanitarian aid, and more than 700 were injured, the Gaza Ministry of Health said.

Hamas said that Israeli soldiers opened fire on the people

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

